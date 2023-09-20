HOLLYWOOD- Actor Russell Brand, has been accused of sexual assault by not one but four women, a claim he has denied on his many social media platforms. He has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse, during a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Four women are alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. The 48-year-old actor, comedian and broadcaster, who was born in Essex, surged to fame as the host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, and went on to star in many Hollywood films. He also married and divorced one of the world’s most famous pop stars, Katy Perry. Yes, over the years, he developed a cult following his views on politics and society, and recently he posted videos of conspiracy theories on YouTube and Rumble. As of press time, YouTube has banned him from being monetized. You may remember he began his career in entertainment as a comedian.

He based his content on personal experience,making it no secret about his use of illegal drugs and addiction to sex.He later wrote about it in his autobiography, My Booky Wook, and his experiences helped shape his political activism. Back in 2001, he was dismissed from his job as an MTV presenter for turning up to work dressed as Osama Bin Laden on September 12, 2001. The day after the attacks. He later revealed he was on crack and heroin at the time. In the early 2000s, he became a bigger name when he hosted Big Brother’s Big Mouth.He was a reflection of the pop culture during that time, by wearing skinny jeans, dark clothing, and long hair. He had the gothic look,often compared with the late Amy Winehouse. In the years to come he was developing his career as an actor being cast in major films, including St Trinian’s, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Rock of Ages and a remake of Arthur co starring Dame Helen Mirren.

It was the summer of 2009, when Brand met Katy Perry, one of the world’s most successful pop stars, when she filmed a cameo for his film Get Him to the Greek. The couple became engaged and were married the following year at a Hindu ceremony in India, but divorced two years later. Brand,was becoming one of the most sought after names in Hollywood. In 2012, Brand appeared at a Home Affairs committee to discuss drug and alcohol addiction, however he declined to run for parliament.He became later very controversial, often at awards ceremonies-which most actors use to relay a message, since its live and anything can happen. A lot of actors, go political during the Academy Awards usuallyand other awards show. You may remember during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, Brand told the audience that then-US president George W Bush “wouldn’t be trusted with scissors” in the UK. After the success of his first autobiography, Brand went on to publish a second- Booky Wook 2: This time it’s Personal-as well as other books about politics and his recovery from addiction.

During the Covid pandemic, Brand turned to YouTube, where he received millions of subscribers. I admit it, I actually loved his videos, some were very informative.

He spoke directly into the camera, where he established himself as a wellness guru as well. He has a following of four milliom on Instagram, 2.2 million on TikTok and 6.59 million on YouTube.When one of his Covid videos was removed for breaking rules around misinformation, he launched a daily live show on a new platform Rumble, titled Stay Free with Russell Brand.

Rose’s Scoop: Russell Brand is not the only one that has been accused, some actors include, Jonah Hill, Cuba Gooding Jr, Danny Masterson, Snoop Dogg, Chris Noth, Bill Cosby, Woody Allen,Kevin Spacey, R.Kelly, Matt Lauer, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Simmons, Nick Carter and of course Harvey Weinstein.