SHERMAN OAKS—At 12:45 p.m. at 4616 N. Nobel Avenue firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call about a home garage fire.

The home was located near LAFD Station 88, near Sherman Oaks Castle Park and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

According to a statement made by LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart, the fire was extinguished within 9 minutes of their arrival. There were no reports of injuries to homeowners or neighbors during the blaze.

Canyon News reached out to LAFD to receive more information about the fire, but no further details were available. The LAFD indicated that the cause of the fire was currently unknown and under investigation.