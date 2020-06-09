AMERICA— Six Flags Magic Mountain announced this week they would be re-opening some of their locations in the US, but not all.

The Six Flags theme park in Georgia will be re-opening its doors to customers starting next week on June 15. The popular theme park has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the theme park will re-open, it will need to be open at a reduced capacity during the first week of operation to comply with Governor Kemp’s executive order. The first four days at Six Flags White Water will also need to re-open at a reduced capacity.

Another new rule for the park to re-open will be that it can only do so for members and season pass holders, in addition to needing to make a reservation with the park via their website. As days and weeks go by, the park plans to gradually increase the amount of people it can allow inside.

Re-opening safety plans include:

-Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

-Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry

-Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days

-Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day

-Several mask-free zones will be located throughout the park

-Masks will be available at the front gate for any guest without one, however, masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions, or in pools

-Strictly Enforced Social Distancing. Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines

-A limited number of complimentary lifejackets will be available upon request; however, families are encouraged to provide their own coast-guard approved lifejackets for children under 42 inches, or those who are not strong swimmers. All water park lifejackets will be sanitized after every guest use

-Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties

-Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party

-Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions

-Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play, and arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements

-Advanced security screenings will enable contactless bag checks

-Live performance venues and certain rides and attractions where social distancing cannot be effectively managed will be closed, and guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet

-Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols. Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place. Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned continuously. Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the following:

Public Seating, Tabletops, Counters, Doors, Trash cans, Deck Chairs, Life Jackets, Tubes and Rafts.

-Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall, sink, and shower area on a frequent basis

-Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks, and All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected

And more.

Six Flags in St. Louis plans to re-open to its members and season pass holders on June 22, and to the public on June 26. Six Flags in California has yet to announce their reopening date.