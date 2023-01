STUDIO CITY—A fire that began around 7:00 p.m. in Studio City on Monday, January 9, burned until 11:00 p.m. in the rain.

The fire erupted on the 3200 block of Laurel Canyon and was caused by a power line that came down and sparked a gas main. Fire officials struggled to get the gas main off as the attempted to put out the fire.

No other information was reported.