ATLANTA, GEORGIA—On August 25, following the arrest of former President, Donald J. Trump, True the Vote co-founders and truth activist, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips have exposed the fraud that occurred in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Former President Trump stands accused of interfering with the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. He surrendered to the Fulton County Jail only to be arrested, fingerprinted, and have his mug shot taken for crimes that Engelbrecht, Phillips, Trump, and many others aim to prove he did not commit.

Engelbrecht and Phillips were not there for Trump’s processing, but to speak out about a rule of law called, the “Elector Challenge,” and reveal what they found in their investigation of the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.



According to Engelbrecht, a Fair Fight lawsuit filed by Stacy Abrahms and Mark Elias suing the state of Georgia preventing what is called “scrubbing,” or cleaning the voter rolls. Those who have died, moved, or are otherwise ineligible to vote, must be removed from the state’s list of eligible voters. This lawsuit with Abrams and Elias went on in Federal Court from 2019-2021.



As a result, Engelbrecht found that Georgia had not cleaned out their voter records in years.



Engelbrecht met with Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others on or around November 20, 2020, during the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential election, and before the recount. Engelbrecht indicated that True the Vote was “inundated with voters,” asking how they knew that their vote would be counted the next time.



She told Raffensperger that she had calculated that there were 364,000 ineligible voter records.



Engelbrecht told Bannon of this meeting. “I’ll never forget it, Secretary Raffensperger pulled out a piece of paper, kind of the back of a napkin, did a little bit of quick math, and said, ‘yeah 364,000, about fourteen percent of Americans move every year. We haven’t been able to clean the roles because of this lawsuit. So, yeah, that sounds about right. That’s about how many ineligible records there are,” Raffensperger admitted.



Secretary Brad Raffensperger certified the election knowing that the roles had not been cleaned. Then, President Trump requested a recount on November 22, 2020.



Full documentation with a dateline can be found on Open lnk, under The Georgia Collection. The timeline is named, “Aftermath.”

The Aftermath document shows that out of the 364,000 ineligible voter records, 67,284 votes were cast by ineligible voters in the 2020 Presidential election.

48,207 of these ballots were from individuals who no longer lived in the county where they were registered.

19,077 votes were cast by people who no longer lived in the same state they were registered in. 16,986 ballots were mail-in ballots from voters who no longer lived in the state of Georgia.

8,984 is the number of inactive records out of the aforementioned 16,986 mail-in ballots.



Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips reminded Steve Bannon in their interview that Biden “won” Georgia by 12,000 votes.

Donald J. Trump has just been arrested in Fulton County, Georgia over what the county District Attorney, Fani Willis refers to as, “Attempting to overturn a Presidential election.”

What Donald Trump has stated publicly is that he legally challenged the election, “In a perfect phone call,” and what Fani Willis is doing is “Election Interference.”