MALIBU—On Friday, August 25, Hunter Biden, his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their son Beau moved from their Venice Beach rental to a Malibu rental near the Pacific Ocean. This is the fourth move in three years for Hunter family. The home cost $15,800 per month to rent, which is less than his previous rental.



In July 2022, Hunter moved from a 3,000-square-foot rental home in the upscale neighborhood near Grand Canal St. in Venice Beach that cost approximately $20,000 a month not including the cost of security. Hunter requires a security detail by the Secret Service to keep his family safe.

Upon moving, his $30,000 per month security detail relocated with him. Reports indicate that the First Son and his family resided at this home for approximately six months. They left the property in disarray, with over $80,000 in arrears for the property.



The defunct property was owned by The SweetGarden Store CEO and founder, Jonathan Neman, and his wife, Leora.



According to reports, Hunter prestigious lifestyle has been partially funded through the sale of his art that is on display at the Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo, New York. His art carries a price tag of approximately $500,000.



The Insider reported a close friend of the Biden’s, Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali, purchased some of the art. President Joe Biden has appointed Naftali to the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

The Biden family is under investigation for using their influence with world leaders in what appears to be illegal business dealings in Ukraine.



In an August 9 press release, the House Oversight and Accountability Chairman, James Comer (R-KY) released the third bank memo detailing payments made to the Bidens in the form of deposits from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.



“The committee has now identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates,” states the House Oversight Committee.