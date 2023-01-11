INGLEWOOD– It was raining cats and Dawgs at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9- Georgia Bulldogs to be more specific. The 2023 College Football National Championship ended with the NO. 1 Georgia Bulldogs crushing NO. 3 Texas Christian University 65-7, Georgia becomes the first team in a decade to repeat as National Champions.

Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Bulldogs (15-0), who became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

Bennett finished 18-of-25 with 304 yards passing in his final collegiate game. He left the game with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter

The 58-point margin of victory was the largest in college football history and Georgia’s 65 points are the most scored in a championship game.

Georgia built a 38-7 halftime lead, scoring the final 28 points before intermission after TCU’s Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, rushed for a touchdown that made it 10-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs controlled play and the clock in the half, having the ball for almost 19 of the first 30 minutes and outgaining the Horned Frogs (13-2) 354 yards to just 121.

“We wanted our kids to play without fear,” Smart told ESPN. Smart said he told his players that as the top-ranked team in the nation for much of the year they were the hunted, but in this game they would be the hunters.

The onslaught continued in the second half until Georgia head coach Kirby Smart effectively called off the dogs and began using more second-team players in the fourth quarter. By then it was 52-7.

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, a sophomore wide receiver, had two touchdown grabs, including a wide-open, 37-yard reception that brought the first six of the Bulldogs’ 55 consecutive points.

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, the national player of the year at his position, had one touchdown catch in his seven receptions and 152 yards receiving.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called a timeout with 13:25 left in the fourth quarter, with his Bulldogs up 52-7, to allow Bennett a curtain call as he was done for the night. Smiling, Bennet hugged Smart and many of his teammates, as he balled out in his final collegiate game and realized he was a two-time national champion.