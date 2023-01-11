BEVERLY HILLS—It seemed like forever since we’ve last talked about the Golden Globe Awards. The last time the ceremony was held was post-COVID in 2020, it was cancelled in 2021 and had no ceremony in 2022 and it returns in 2023. After being absent for such a long time, would the ceremony actually entertain audiences. The Red Carpet was back, while a bit wet, as the stars gathered to celebrate themselves at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel and it was full of star power. After more than 2 years of not airing, would the GG deliver the laughs and fun?

That would be determined by comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael who was taking over hosting duties. I think the thing I loved about the Golden Globe Awards in the past was their ability to not be afraid to have a Master of Ceremony or hosts who will poke fun at celebrities and themselves in the process. Hi, Rickey Gervais, hi Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who I think were hilarious. I have a reason why Carmichael was slated to host, but I will keep that to myself.

Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecille B. DeMille prize, Ryan Murphy being honored, some big names missing, some big names in attendance, why would I not watch? Carmichael kicked off the ceremony doing what had to be done calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about diversity in the organization’s past. His bit was like a standup comedian which was slightly different but intriguing, even noting George Floyd as well. Did the monologue stretch just a bit long, yes, and I was ready for it to be over, but he did a smooth transition as the first award of the night for Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture to Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” This was the kid that starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” nearly 30 years ago and his speech was so heartwarming and inspirational.

Jennifer Hudson got to present another award, Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture to Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Bassett was a bit stunned when her name was called after that envelope was opened. She gave a rousing acceptance speech that I think she read from her cellphone, I hoped she hadn’t done that, but it is what it is people. Jennifer Coolidge per usual delivered laughs with her sultry voice people; the woman is one of a kind. This woman is hilarious and she needs to be in more movies.

The Golden Globe for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Series went to Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary.” Jenna Ortega presented GG for Best Original Score to Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon” and Best Original Song to “Naatuu Naatuu” for the film “RRR.” We shifted a bit to Best Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White “The Bear.” Best Actress in a Comedy Series went to Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary.” I was secretly rooting for Jenna Ortega for her work on “Wednesday,” but I’m not mad and Quinta’s victory people, it’s well deserved. The Golden Globe for Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy went to Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin.” I think Farrell is indeed a frontrunner for that Best Actor Oscar people, and he delivered laughs along the process. On the flipside, it was Michelle Yeoh who won for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Best Animated Film was a win for “Pinocchio” which is not a good movie people, sorry, that should have been a win for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes.” The award for Best Performance by a Motion-Picture Drama went to Austin Butler “Elvis.” Butler is looking more and more like the front-runner with all the chatter that has been given to him as of late. Quite surprised for such a big prize to be delivered near the middle of the ceremony versus near the end as it has been the norm. It was a hilarious moment with Carmichael acknowledging the three Golden Globes that Tom Cruise returned with a joke that had a few in the audience and at home cringing.

The GG for Actress in a Television Series – Drama went to Zendaya for “Euphoria” who unfortunately was not in attendance at the ceremony. The award for Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama went to Julia Garner for “Ozark.” She was fantastic in that series people. I cannot believe Carmichael went there with that joke on Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” and Kanye West. Talk about uncomfortable.

Billy Porter presented the Carol Burnett Award to Ryan Murphy. Ryan’s career is an eclectic one and he has delivered some amazing TV over the years and it was great to see that reel highlight of his work people. Ryan did an incredible thing by acknowledging his “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez who won the Golden Globe in 2022, but the ceremony was cancelled and they didn’t get their due, so Ryan gave it to them. Murphy paid tribute to several of his costars including Matt Bomber, Niecy Nash-Betts, Billy Porter and so many more. Ryan’s speech was top tier; easily one of the most memorable of the night and of the ceremony for years.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama was a victory for Cate Blanchett for her performance in “Tàr.” And I will admit Cate is fantastic in that flick that is unflinching and scary as hell. It was a moment to see two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn on stage to deliver a message from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.

Hilary Swank delivered the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay to Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while the prize for Best Director went to Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans.” It is nice to see Spielberg back on stage as he’s one of the greatest storytellers of our time. The Golden Globe for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie went to Paul Walter Hauser for “Black Bird,” while the Supporting Actress in the category went to Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus.” Not surprised, but I expected Niecy Nash-Betts to win for “Dahmer.” Coolidge broke down in tears while accepting her award. Second best speech of the night goes to Coolidge people that won someone needs to hire her ASAP.

The ceremony clocking in over 3 hours and it seemed like the pacing started to pick up, and it was time crunch people. The GG for Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout,” the prize for Lead Actor went to Evan Peters for “Dahmer,” which is just a chilling portrayal people or real life killer Jeffrey Dahmer people. It was a victory for “The White Lotus” for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie. Almost 3 hours into the ceremony and Eddie Murphy finally got his due people. Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan took the stage to pay accolades to Eddie. I wondered if Morgan would get Eddie to laugh and he was able to do so in a hilarious moment. I loved the end of his bit where he referenced that infamous slap at last year’s Academy Awards by talking about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Eddie can still deliver the laughs people.

Regina Hall delivered some laughs as she referred to Brad Pitt as her hubby, before presenting awards for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama to Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone.” The Golden Globe for Best Television Comedy went to “Abbott Elementary.” In the Drama race, it was a Golden Globe victory for “House of the Dragon” and I must admit that was a very weak category to say the least for dramas people.

At long last, the final two prizes of the night, Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Drama, just over 3 hours and 15 minutes America. “The Banshees of Inisherin” won the Globe for Musical and Comedy race, while in the Drama category it was “The Fabelmans.” Looks like “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” will be contenders as awards season continues, but that can all change come Wednesday when the SAG Awards which are stronger predictors of Oscar are revealed. I always love a shakeup so we shall see. Ceremony a bit longer than I expected some laughs to start, bit draggy towards the end, but 2024 things could improve.