FILLMORE—Officials are searching for the missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, at Lake Piru in Ventura County on Thursday, July 9. Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found alone on the rented boat Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented a boat at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and planned to swim with her son in the lake which locates in Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains of Ventura County.

Rivera’s son was seen sleeping on the boat with a life vest on the north end of the lake by a boater, who reported the situation to the officials. Authorities immediately began to search for Rivera with the deployment of helicopters, drones, and dive teams. Rescue teams from neighboring counties have also joined the search.

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said they believed Rivera has gone in the water and that officials found her identification on the boat as well as her car in the parking lot. Rivera’s son is safe and unharmed and with his family.

Naya Rivera began her acting career as a child actress and model. She is best known for her role in CBS sitcom “The Royal Family” at the age of four and received a nomination for a Young Artist Award at that time. She also played the role in the Fox TV series “Glee.”