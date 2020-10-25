GRIFFITH PARK—Glendale police are seeking the public’s help to identify the hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian on Wednesday, October 21.

According to officials, the driver of a dark grey or black Chevrolet pick-up truck hit a 66-year-old woman who was crossing a Glendale street at around 4:40 p.m. The woman was struck at the intersection of Dryden and Gesell streets.

Please see the attached surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle (2019/2020 Dark Chevy Silverado) of the recent hit and run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Please call (818) 548-4911 with any information; if you would like to remain anonymous, call 1800-222-8477 https://t.co/lLivr3qSoH pic.twitter.com/tb2Me5S17a — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) October 24, 2020

The driver didn’t stop and provide any aid to the injured woman, fleeing westbound on West Dryden street.

It was reported that the woman has been in the hospital undergoing treatment for her critical injuries, including a skull fracture, pelvic fracture and brain bleeds.

Anyone who was in the area near the time of the hit-and-run incident is encouraged to speak with investigators and anyone with additional information should contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477, use the smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.