INDIO– On Friday, October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, six of the greatest names in rock and heavy metal will descend upon the California desert for Power Trip. The lineup is heavy with a capital H, with Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Tool taking the stage.

Indio’s Empire Polo Club is expected to draw upwards of 50,000 fans — and traffic could be grueling.

Do you all remember the glory of the 80’s Sunset Strip in LA? Cruising down Sunset in your dads Camaro, wearing leather and an ungodly amount of hairspray as you and your friends went into one of the legendary clubs as Hollywood was the mecca of Heavy Metal.

If this describes your teenage years (or what you dreamed it was), then Power Trip is the concert of the year. It being the Empire Polo Club, fans are speculating on what special and secret guests might appear for a rocking cameo.

Adding to the intrigue, many of these artists have history with one another. Could Axl Rose jump onstage with AC/DC, whom he memorably fronted for in 2016? How about a collaboration between Guns N’ Roses and Metallica, who famously toured together in 1992?

Power Trip will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Music fans know this best as the annual site of Coachella. The location also hosts country music’s Stagecoach festival.

Here’s what to expect from each band on the Power Trip lineup (in order of performance).

Iron Maiden gets things started with a set at 6:45PM on Friday night. They have been trekking all over the world as part of their Future Past tour, but Power Trip marks the band’s first show on U.S. soil in 2023. Maiden last played in America on Oct. 27, 2022, the final stop of their Legacy of the Beast tour.

Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Guns N’ Roses will return to the desert for night one of the festival. The trio originally got back together in 2016 at this location, headlining two weekends of Coachella. Things have gone so well since then that Guns N’ Roses has remained on the road, performing over 200 shows since announcing their reunion.

With renewed civility has come new material. Guns N’ Roses released the songs “Absurd,” “Hard Skool” and “Perhaps.”

On Saturday, Judas Priest kick off the night. The band was a late addition to the lineup after Ozzy Osbourne withdrew because of ongoing health issues. “It is a great thing to get asked to be a part of,” Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill admitted.

No artist on the Power Trip lineup has had a longer layoff than AC/DC. This set will be their first performance since Sept. 20, 2016. Their lead singer Brian Johnson has returned to the band.

The young guns on the Power Trip bill are Tool, even though they’ve been around for more than 30 years. Frontman Maynard James Keenan admitted it was humbling to see his band on a lineup with these rock legends. “It’s overwhelming to be put in the same list with those people,” he recently confessed.

Closing this epic weekend is Metallica. Lars Ulrich was in the crowd for Desert Trip in 2016 and noticed how different it felt from other festivals.

“It’s a great site, with a lot of music history. Subsequently, there was some chatter about doing a hard rock version; the offer finally came in six or nine months ago. As a fan of hard rock, I’m going to be there the whole weekend and see every act.”