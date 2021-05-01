SANTA MONICA—Proposed bill AB 672 which was introduced on February 21, 2021 could turn local municipal golf courses into housing for low-income citizens in Santa Monica. The bill would include the Penmar Golf Course as well as several others. If this bill is passes it could potentially provide up to 25 percent of affordable housing.

President of Penmar Golf Course Larry Cloud expressed his concerns for the bill indicating he actually disagrees with the reasoning and logic behind the bill. He believes that these golf courses are in fact not underused and a community resource.

Assembly members believe that turning these golf courses into low-income housing would be a better use of taxpayers’ money. They believe these golf courses are a waste of money as they are underused facilities that do not pay for themselves.

Further hearings for the bill have yet to been scheduled.