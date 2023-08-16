BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, August 13th at 12 p.m. the Archdiocese of Beverly Hills celebrated their 100th anniversary of Good Shepherd Catholic Church located at 504 Roxbury Drive. The Centennial Mass was celebrated by the Most Reverend Archbishop, Jose’ Gomez, with a reception following in the parish hall adjacent to the Church in the courtyards. Mayor Lilli Bosse, and members of the BH City Council were in attendance.

Over the last 100 years many notable stars have been known to attend Mass at Good Shepherd Parish including, but not limited to film stars Eva Gabor, Gary Cooper, Bing Crosby, and Rudolph Valentino, author Alfred Hitchcock, and former President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.



The Pastor, Rev. Edward Benioff, serves Good Shepherd Parish with the assistance of Rev. Colm O’ Ryan, Pastor Emeritus (Retired). Holy Mass is celebrated every day at Good Shepherd. Mass times are as follows: Saturday vigil Mass is at 5 p.m., Sunday Masses are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday daily Mass is at 12:05 p.m., and Wednesday evening Mass is celebrated at 6:30 p.m. followed by adoration from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Confessions are heard outside in St. Mary’s Garden on Saturday’s from 3-4 p.m.



Canyon News reached out to Mayor Bosse, the BH City Council, and Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Christine Redlin responded with enclosed photos.

The following information came directly from the website of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.



“The parish was founded December 12, 1923, in a small nine-year-old suburban community that would, before long, be synonymous world-wide with the rich and famous. In 1923 though, the Church of the Good Shepherd was merely one of 18 parishes founded that year in the newly established Diocese of Los Angeles San Diego: the busiest such year in diocesan history.”

Good Shepherd Parish now also has Good Shepherd Catholic School for K-8th grade.