SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that they arrested two suspects on Sunday, October 23 in connection to a grand theft auto incident.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with the SMPD responded to a call of an audible burglary alarm at a residence in the 1400 block of Hill Street. As officers arrived in the area, they spotted a tan colored Toyota Tacoma pulling out of the alley to the rear of the residence. The vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed as soon as it saw a police cruiser. Officers followed the Tacoma as it accelerated and failed to stop at a posted stop sign, which caused officers to initiate a vehicle pursuit. The Tacoma continued until it collided into a tree at the intersection of 11th and Ozone.

The driver fled on foot and was later located and taken into custody. The passenger was arrested on site. Authorities learned the vehicle was stolen from the Marina Del Rey area with license plates from another car (cold plates). Inside the vehicle, officers located numerous vehicle keys and fobs, tools commonly used in the commission of burglaries, garage clickers, Identifications cards, crystalized substance resembling methamphetamine, and other miscellaneous items.

A records check revealed the driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Keith Dilks, 34, who is homeless, had an active No Bail Felony warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested and booked on Grand Theft Auto, Conspiracy, Possession of Burglary Tools and Methamphetamine, Obstructing Arrest, Evading and the warrant.

The passenger, Jamie Wayne Smart, 44, also homeless male, was arrested and booked for Grand Theft Auto, Conspiracy and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Anyone with any additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Zamfirov at 310-458-8398 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.