The purpose of the Great Plates Delivered program is to provide meals to adults who are defined by the CDC as high-risk and are unable to access meals while staying at home and are ineligible for other nutrition programs. The economic intent of the program is to support local food vendors by stimulating the local economy, requiring 100% of provided meals be supplied by a food provider not currently participating in a standing state or federal meal service program.

The program will be administered and implemented by local governments with a local administrator leading program management and implementation. Criteria for eligible individuals are as follows:

Individuals must be 65 or older, or 60-64 and at high-risk as defined by the CDC

Individuals who are COVID-19 positive (as documented by a state/local public health official or medical health professional)

Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 (as documented by a state/local public health official or medical health professional)

Individuals with an underlying health condition

Individuals must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult

Participants must not be currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs

Participants must earn no more than 600% the federal poverty limit

Individuals must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain meals Local administrators will select multiple local food providers for participation in the program and will arrange for contracts, purchase orders, or other appropriate agreements in accordance with FEMA procurement guidelines. Once applicants are deemed eligible, their address and dietary restrictions must be provided as necessary operational information. Participating individuals will then be provided three prepared meals a day. Food providers may range from local licensed restaurants to include those in hotels as well as licensed kitchens operated within airports and other entities. Food provider meals will meet the following nutritional requirements: Breakfast will be low in sodium with no sugary drinks included (100 percent fruit juice will only be allowed)

Lunch and dinner will be a piece of fresh fruit or vegetable on each dish and low in sodium without sugary drinks Program costs will be limited to $66 for three daily meals inclusive of delivery. This is based on an average of the U.S General Services Administration per diem rates for California. Program costs will be reimbursed by the federal and state government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) program. The program’s cost breakdown are as follows: