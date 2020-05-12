SHERMAN OAKS— Two men were arrested this weekend after being seen on video footage attacking security at a Target for being asked to leave due to refusing to wear a face mask inside.

Security had to escort two men out of the Target store located at 5711 Sepulveda, which borders both the cities of Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, after they both refused to wear masks inside the store. The incident took place on May 1 but the video was recently released. In it, as security is in the process of escorting the men out of the store, one of the men turns around and begins to attack one of the security guards, eventually breaking his arm.

According to LT. Jim Gavin from the LAPD, the two men left the store but were later arrested and are believed to be homeless. The security guard’s condition or identity is unknown at the time. Both suspects are facing felony battery charges and are each being held on $50,000 bail.

Many businesses have started requiring masks or face coverings in order to shop inside due to COVID-19 and its health concerns.