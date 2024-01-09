BEVERLY HILLS—The Greystone Mansion will be hosting an upcoming event for the Greystone at the Movies on Wednesday, January 10 and Thursday, January 11 with a screening of the film “The Bodyguard.” The movie stars the late singer Whitney Houston and Academy Award winner Kevin Costner.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Individuals can tour locations used during filming begins at 6:30 followed by the movie. Tickets: $15 (Beverly Hills residents) / $20 (non-residents)

Beverly Hills completed the restoration of the Greystone Theatre in spring 2020. It is now a multi-use space preserving the historic character of the room while offering a state-of-the-art cinema and small stage for live performance.

The 1992 film “The Bodyguard” was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Original Song for “I Have Nothing” and “Run To You.” The films soundtrack became the highest selling soundtrack of all time and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards.