GRIFFITH PARK—The Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park begins Friday, September 22 and runs until October 31. Hours for hayrides run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. with ride times varying each night. The event itself will be held at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive in Los Angeles. The Haunted Hayride is brought by the world-renowned Halloween entertainment company, The Thirteenth Floor.



“Within the foothills of Midnight Falls, the leaves turn brown and veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest. The Witch of the Woods has cast her spell to summon the spirits of the underworld to cross over and assimilate into form. The Hayride leads to a thrilling adventure of horrors afflicting the town. Dazed within the spell cast upon them, the Witch commands her army crops and flesh to seek revenge on the people that have cast her out. The spirit of Halloween comes to life surrounding helpless victims brave enough to board The Hayride,” reads the Haunted Hayride website.



Additional details reveal, “The trail leads deep into the woods where hillbillies dare to entertain onlookers with their foolishness and folly. If riders are inclined, they may add the likes of Ax Throwing at the Monte Revolta musical show and comedy event.



Zombies may choose to attend the Zombie Splat Gellyball Shooters adventure. It may be the ultimate water balloon experience, or not. You decide.”