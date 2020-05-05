GRIFFITH PARK—Griffith Park Virtual Re-Run will take place on Sunday, May 24. OTG Events aims to provide participants safe, inexpensive, and memorable running experience during the quarantine. On the day of the event, participants can choose any locations they prefer and begin their virtual run at any time.

“We aren’t able to work on our typical events and we wanted to help out the community, so we created the Griffith Park Virtual Re-Run for our running community to enjoy and at the same time raise money to support those who have been affected by COVID-19.” Leland Mah, the race director of OTG Events, said the company will donate a portion from each registration to the L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which is organized by The Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles.

Each participant needs to sign up for the distances they prefer (6K, 8K, or 12K). After completing their walk or run by May 24, participants need to confirm their completion by reporting their finish time to OTG Events. All of them will receive a specific blended T-Shirt, the finisher medal and bib, energy product, and Griffith Park Virtual Re-Run Sticker.

“I anticipate most of the issues will be around shipping the finisher packets in a timely manner and making sure participants will be able to send us their results easily. We’ve done large mailings in the past to support our other events, so we’ll just need to make sure we have enough supplies,” said Mah. It is the first time for OTG Events to offer a virtual re-rerun. Leland mentioned that if the Griffith Park Virtual Re-Run is successful, they’ll plan to hold the event annually.