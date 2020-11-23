SANTA MONICA—Calvary Baptist Church in Santa Monica has partnered with GUARDaHEART Foundation for free coronavirus antibody testing on November 19 thru 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The church is located at 1502 20th St and provides an opportunity for locals who were suspected to be asymptomatic to be tested, as well as others who were starting to display COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, coughs, difficulty breathing, fatigue, aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, etc.)

Under the CARES act, testing will be given to all including those who do not have insurance. Testing is for everyone, but individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

GUARDaHEART offered a new opportunity to locals at Esther Snyder Community Center, which is located on 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd. in Baldwin Park, CA 91706.

Free testing will be available on December 3, December 4, and December 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is advised so appointments can be made at www.guardaheart.org. Walk-ins are welcomed until 3:30 p.m.

For those who need more elaboration on an antibody test, according to Predictive Health Diagnostics, “The antibody test is a serum blood test that detects the body’s immune response to the infection caused by the COVID-19 virus rather than detecting the virus itself. Antibodies are produced by the immune system after a minimum of 7 days after infection and remain positive long after the infection. Therefore, the antibody test can be used to detect a past infection with COVID-19 regardless if the patient ever experienced symptoms.”

The tests are targeted towards asymptomatic (not exhibiting any signs of infection) patients, patients who suspect they may have come in contact with the virus, and/or patients who experienced symptoms weeks or months ago but were never tested.