PACIFIC PALISADES — The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) urged Los Angels City Council members to halt a project to install digital advertisement signs in the city. The PPCC made the request in a letter sent to L.A. officials on Friday, November 20.

The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services (BSS) is planning to issue a “a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a project to install digital advertising signage in bus shelters throughout Los Angeles,” according to PPCC’s letter.

PRIDE, a non-profit charitable volunteer organization with the mission “to improve and enhance the visual appeal of the Palisades” jointly submitted the letter with the PPCC. They argue that the project should not move ahead “without first obtaining input from the public and local communities.”

While the PPCC acknowledged that “digital advertising may be a revenue source for the City,” members expressed concerns related, in part, to the local public right-of-way (PROW).

“We oppose, in the strongest possible terms, the placement of digital advertising signage anywhere in the PROW in Pacific Palisades, including in bus shelters, on or near street furniture, along scenic highways such as Sunset Boulevard, in our coastal neighborhoods and in our Specific Plan and other commercial areas of the Palisades,” PPCC argued.

The bus shelters and benches in the community’s “Specific Plan” and business areas are have been installed and maintained by PRIDE with donations from community members.

The PPCC rejected a similar plan proposed by the L.A. City Council almost ten years ago that would have altered street furniture significantly — then-Councilmember Bill Rosendahl contributed to have the community keep their “PRIDE benches and bus shelters.”

PPCC members also urged the L.A. City Council to “exempt Pacific Palisades from the areas in which digital signage would be installed in bus shelters or otherwise in the PROW.”

The City’s Board of Public Works will meet on Tuesday, November 24, to discuss whether to approve the project. PPCC and PRIDE sent a second letter to the Board’s commissioners further detailing their opposition.