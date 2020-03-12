NEW YORK- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State Prison on March 11 by Supreme Court Judge James Burke.

Weinstein was sentenced after he was convicted February 24 of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. This sentencing ends Weinstein’s New York trial, which began January 6, of which his legal team is said they will appeal the jury’s decision to convict him on two of the five charges he faced. Additionally, Weinstein will also be formally registered as a sex offender.

For his conviction on the first-degree count of criminal sexual act, Weinstein was given 20 years in prison plus five years of supervised release. On the other convicted charge, third-degree rape, he was given three years in prison. The sentences will be served as consecutive, rather than concurrent.

After Weinstein’s sentencing was announced, Los Angeles Districts Attorney’s Office, Jackie Lacey, announced that they have begun the process of extraditing Weinstein to California to face the sexual assault charges he was charged with in January. No arraignment date has been set but will be announced once set.