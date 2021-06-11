LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angles Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, June 9 around 11 p.m.

LAPD Foothill patrol officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on the 7900 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. Shortly after, officers received a second call about a traffic collision involving a 2021 Land Rover just a few blocks down from the shooting site. According to detectives, the victim drove away after being shot and collided with parked cars on the 7600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after an argument between the suspect and the victim. The victim was a 43-year-old male from Los Angeles. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died during surgery. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting at this time. The LAPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Castro, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be sent to 1-(877)-527-3247. Anonymous reports can be sent to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-8477 or visit the website at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.