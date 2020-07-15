BEVERLY HILLS—Firefighters contained a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area of Beverly Hills on July 14.

According to the LAFD alerts, initial reports stated an electrical transformer had exploded. The slow-moving fire was spread across half an acre. LAFD requested assistance from two LA County Hand Crews as access to the area was challenging.

Around 8:47 a.m., firefighters made good progress in containing the fire but faced some difficulty as the electrical wires were down. The helicopters couldn’t drop water as the wires may have been active.

Soon after, a drone flying over the area hampered operations for a while. The fire department asked LAPD for assistance. CBSLA’s aerial chopper captured the drone on video, with the LAFD stating that it is illegal to fly drones in emergency operational zones.

Coordinating with the LA Water and Power crews, the firefighters made further progress and contained the fire to a quarter acre.

Three hours later, 105 firefighters extinguished the fire. They made sure that no fire burned around the electrical wires. No injuries were reported.

Brush fires are an increasing risk in Beverly Hills due to the type of plants and the dry season. LAFD advises owners to get their property inspected and registered for brush compliance.