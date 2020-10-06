BEVERLY HILLS—68 year-old film producer Harvey Weinstein faced six more sexual assault charges on Friday, October 2, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. He was already charged with sex-related incidents involving three women, and charged on Friday for assaulting two other women in Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Weinstein with three new counts including forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. In the first incident included in the new counts, Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005. In the second case, the defendant allegedly raped a woman two times in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein now faces “four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office.

Weinstein was already charged on January 6 in 2020 with sexual assault cases against two women in multiple incidents in 2013. The charges were one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery. After being convicted, he has been placed in jail in New York. Prosecutors filed an additional charge that the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

The District Attorney’s Office requested to move the extradition process forward in July, and an extradition hearing is going to be held on December 11 in Buffalo. If he is convicted as the complaint says, Weinstein will face up to 140 years in state prison.

District Attorney Lacey commented, “I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward.”