NEW YORK- Former Hollywood star producer, Harvey Weinstein, tested positive for the COVID-19 novel virus on March 22 while behind bars at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein, 68, is currently serving a 23 year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault and it has been reported he has tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive, he has now been placed in isolation in prison, where he is one of two inmates confirmed to have coronavirus.

Weinstein was transferred into the prison system after his sentencing a week ago. He was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006, amongst other pending sentencing in Los Angeles for additional sexual assault crimes. Weinstein is known for his Oscar-winning productions of many films including “Shakespeare in Love”.

Weinstein is said to have many medical conditions and therefore was between either heading to prison or heading to a hospital. While at the prison, he will be evaluated to determine which state prison facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

Any extradition plans for Weinstein’s crimes in Los Angeles have been placed on hold due to the pandemic occurring currently.