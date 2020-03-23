LOS ANGELES- Star running back Todd Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on March 19.

The move was made before the Rams were to pay $10.5 million to Gurley, 25, which was fully guaranteed on Gurley’s contract. Gurley was signed to the Rams back in July 2018 where he managed to obtain a 4 year deal that earned him $60 million with $45 million in guarantees.

Gurley was the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and considered the highest paid running back in NFL history before the 2018 season. He was the 10th overall pick in 2015 and although he was considered the face of the Rams organization as of recently, he was utilized less this last NFL season.

In a tweet Saturday, Gurley said farewell to the Rams, writing “Love LA Forever TG Out.” A day later, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons for a one year, $6 million contract. Already paid $7.5 million by the Rams before he was released and with $2.5 million subtracted from his Falcons deal due to offset language, his total earnings will be $11 million in 2020, keeping him as one of the NFL’s three highest paid running backs. The deal with the Falcons will become finalized once a physical is completed.