WOODLAND HILLS— Experiential Supply Company announced on September 1 their plans on opening up a COVID-safe and kid-friendly Halloween celebration event, Hauntoween.

According to the press release, the event will feature an immersive, interactive and safe drive-thru experience for patrons to still enjoy the month of goblins and ghosts. The event will have several parts to it including a chance for trick-or-treating where vehicles will pass down two streets, stopping door to door. Actors in costumes and masks will come out from their “homes” with poles and buckets filled with wrapped candy, providing a re-imagined trick or treat experience.

The cars will also be driving through an installation complete with 1,000 lit-up Jack-O-Lanterns as well as scenic paths complete with “Halloween environments and mini-maze routes, including giant pumpkins, headless horsemen, and countless spider webs,” the release states.

Customers will get the chance to drive up to get their own pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, which will be sanitized and placed in a plastic bag for optimized safety as well as instating a regulation that patrons must wear masks whenever car windows are down. The end of the experience will have options for socially-distant video and photo-ops for families to have keepsakes of the night.

Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith said in an interview with Canyon News that the event is projected to have a large turnout:

“My oldest daughter was born on Halloween, she’s turning 5 this year and it’s a big holiday for our family. At first I was going to build a little neighborhood in our front yard so she could trick or treat. Then the idea kept growing and eventually decided why not have this be open to all of LA and be something really special. A safe and unique format to enjoy Halloween! We’re expecting a very large turnout and recommend those who are interested to buy tickets early as drive-ups will be limited and not guaranteed.”

The event’s opening day is October 9 and will end October 31, running from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and tickets are priced at $70 per car, available on their website. Hauntoween will be located at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367.