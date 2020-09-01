AMERICA—On Monday, August 31, President Trump gave a press briefing from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. The best stock market in 36 years, a 38 percent decline in coronavirus cases, and clinical trials for the new COVID vaccine were the main topics of Monday’s briefing.

“I’d like to begin by saying we’ve just closed out another month of the stock market. We had the best stock market−Dow−in 36 years. That’s very impressive. So, people are very happy with their 401K’s,” President Trump said.

“Last week, we announced a breakthrough in testing that will allow us to have over 150 million rapid-point test care tests [available].” The President indicated that the new rapid tests provide results in less than 15 minutes.

“This evening, I am pleased to announce that the AstraZeneca vaccine has reached phase three clinical trials.” President Trump said, “This is a process that would have taken, in some cases, years, and we did it in a matter of months.”

Trump gave credit where credit is due, “Thanks to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed, we remain on track to deliver a vaccine very rapidly, in record time.”

The next topic the President addressed was the ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon.

“We could solve that problem in approximately one hour, but the mayor refuses, perhaps for political reasons. I don’t know why it’s good for him to have a city that’s falling apart and that’s under siege now for 94 days. But, really, it’s been under siege for years, if you know Portland.”

President Trump went on to say, “Whenever you’re ready, let us know. We’ll solve your problem of violence. We’ll solve your problem of crime. We’ll arrest those criminals very rapidly, and you’ll be able to have some nice evenings in Portland.”

President Trump then announced a joint effort of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to investigate the violent, left-wing civil unrest.

“This wave of violence and destruction that we’ve seen in recent weeks and months,” President Trump pointed out, “has occurred in cities exclusively controlled and dominated by “the Biden—the Joe Biden party.”

“They [Media] keep using the term−it’s so nice, ‘peaceful protest.’ And behind the reporter, the cities are burning.”

Trump then pointed out that 13 members of Biden’s campaign staff donated to a cause to bail the rioters and looters out of jail. President Trump indicated that the Democrats are attempting to “put it on the backs of the police. I see it,” President Trump stated. “There is just a war on law enforcement in this country.”

President Trump stated, “What you’re seeing in Democrat-run cities will be brought to every city in this country.”

Chastising Biden, President Trump suggested that Biden wasn’t even capable of saying the word “Antifa.” Trump referred to Biden’s speeches where he did not address the issue of violence and rioting occurring across the U.S.

In conclusion, President Trump said, “The Republicans, we don’t have problems. You take a look at our cities: our cities are doing very well. They are safe. They’re secure.”