MALIBU—Officers responded to a shooting incident on Friday, May 21 at approximately 4:25 p.m. According to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were dispatched to the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway where the incident occurred shortly after the shooting transpired.

When deputies from the Malibu Station arrived at the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, his identity has not been confirmed nor has the suspect involved in the incident.

There is no additional information available at this time advised Lieutenant Brandon Dean of the Homicide Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org