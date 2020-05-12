SANTA MONICA—Hearings have proceeded for Santa Monica resident Victoria Renae Darlington commenced on Monday, May 11, who is charged with arson and the murder of her 93-year-old great-grandmother.

On April 30, 2018, Geraldine Darlington was found unconscious at her home after a structure fire, later dying in a hospital. Her great-granddaughter was not present at the scene. A preliminary investigation by Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department Arson Investigators determined the fire as arson and identified Victoria as the suspect. She was taken into custody and her bail was set at $2 million.

The Santa Monica Daily Press reported that before the alleged murder, Darlington’s Instagram included disturbing imagery of dismemberment. Victoria suffers from mental health issues and was previously detained by officers from the Santa Monica Police Department.

A petition was started on change.org: “We Want What’s Best for Victoria Darlington: The Road to Mental Health Care.” It supports Darlington in receiving mental health care instead of jail time, affirming that this is also the desire of the Darlington family. The petition has 250 signatures.

After a year on a $2 million bail, Darlington attended her court hearing on Monday, May 11.