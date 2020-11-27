BEVERLY HILLS—On November 16, HELIMEDIC USA a new air ambulance announced it will be making health care more accessible through its membership programs.

Starting January 2021 the service will offer 24/7 medical support that extends between remote locations of the country.

“Everyone should have access to air medical support,” said HELIMEDIC CEO Mike Cohen. “With HELIMEDIC, we would like to offer better ways to ensure patients’ safety and comfort during emergencies, without imposing on them the high and fluctuating costs of air ambulance services” expressed in press release.

HELIMEDIC will be based on a membership service, requiring all its members to subscribe to a yearly fee. Subscriptions for a single membership are $500 a year. Within the HELIMEDIC single membership patients are allowed two transportation per year, within 150 mile radius of home, two engine helicopters, medical team with one nurse one doctor, two pilots, and no hidden fees nothing will be charged to your health insurance.

The other option available within the subscriptions are going to be the HELIMEDIC family membership. This plan is available for $1,500 yearly and includes five transportations a year, 150 mile radius around home, two engines helicopter AW169, medical team with one nurse one doctor, two pilots, and like the single plan nothing will be charged to your health insurance.

“We offer a superior level of safety while also providing people financial peace of mind,” added Mr. Cohen in press release.

With HELIMEDIC, members will have access to convenient, quality medical care, and emergency assistance. The air transport is ideal between life defining moments and rescue services.

Canyon News has made attempts to speak with the HELIMEDIC team but no comment has been made.