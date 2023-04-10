MALIBU—A woman and her child fell off a 30 foot cliff as first reported on CBS Sunday, April 9. Ventura County Firefighters responded to the scene and the child was found injured.

The rescue operation was completed in about 15 minutes and it is unclear if the two were transported to a hospital.

A similar incident occurred on February 15, on 25800 block of West Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon Drive where two people drove off a cliff in Malibu.

The vehicle involved was totaled and it was not immediately known what caused the crash. No other vehicle was found to be involved.

The two people who were inside the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital.

Canyon News reached out the Ventura County Fire Station for more information but did not hear back before print.