WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate At Risk Missing Person Dalia Taqali. She is a 30 year-old White female who was last seen on Sunday, December 26 at approximately 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Genesee Avenue in West Hollywood.

Taqali is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green backpack, black purse, blue stud earrings on both ears, has a missing front tooth, and a scar on the abdominal area. She is developmentally disabled and suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Her possible destination is near the area of Sunset Boulevard and Curson Avenue in the city of Los Angeles. Taqali’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information about Dalia Taqali’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.