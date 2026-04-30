WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, April 29, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department disclosed that they need the public’s help to locate Jessie Ray Kalinowski.

The Missing Persons Detail noted that Kalinowski AKA “Jess.” He was last seen on March 23, at 11:59 p.m., on the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, in the unincorporated county area of Los Angeles.

Kalinowski is described as am 83-year-old male White adult, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 225 pounds, bald, blue eyes and wears corrective lenses (glasses). His last known clothing is unknown. He has medical conditions and his family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. To provide details anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.