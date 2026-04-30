MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 29, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the public is invited to join Community Services Department and community class instructors for Tiny Tot Olympics. The event for ages 2-6 will take place at Malibu Bluffs Park and will feature:

-Olympic Games may include basketball, baseball, equestrian, golf, martial arts, skateboarding, soccer, tennis, track, and more.

-Art Activity

-Bounce House

Malibu Bluffs Park is located on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The Michael Landon Center is the community center on the park’s north/west side. The Pony Field is the larger of the two baseball fields, located closest to the Michael Landon Center. The Major Field is the smaller of the two baseball fields, located closest to the Skate Park. The Multipurpose Field is the open-space grass area located near the Michael Landon Center.

Program check-in will take place at the following locations. Michael Landon Center – Program check-in will occur inside the facility as you enter the activity room. Pony Field – Program check-in will occur near the first base dugout gate. Major Field – Program check-in will occur near the first base dugout gate. Multipurpose Field – Program check-in will occur at the “City of Malibu” canopy near the right field/first base of the Pony Baseball Field. Michael Landon Center – Program check-in will occur inside the facility as you enter the activity room.

The art activity, bounce houses, and Olympic games are included in the $5 event pass. Pre-registration is recommended, www.MalibuCity.org/Register. Anyone with questions can call 310-456-2489 ext. 426.