MALIBU—On Saturday, June 8, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department noted on their Facebook page help is still needed to locate Missing Person Attilio Brillembourg. He was last seen on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1:10 a.m., on the 6000 block of Murphy Way in Malibu.

Brillembourg is described as a 53-year-old White male, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes, and an unknown tattoo on his upper thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and no shoes. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with details about the disappearance of Attilio Brillembourg or has seen him is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.