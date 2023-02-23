WOODLAND HILLS—El Camino Real Charter High School was locked down on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, due to a report of a shooter on campus. The call was reportedly later found out to be fake, Fox 11 reported.

At 9:03 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received an “unknown trouble” call that there was an active shooter at the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard, LAPD Officer Moran told Canyon News. LAPD officers responded to the scene, and the school remained locked down while an investigation took place. LAPD investigators found no evidence of a shooter and by 10:55 a.m., the school reopened and students could leave classrooms.

“An announcement said ‘this is not a drill, this is a lockdown, this is not a drill,” Shaina, an 11th grade student at El Camino Real, told Fox 11. “We just pushed a bunch of desks up against the door. We were all kind of scared, we all went into a corner and we all just huddled together in a corner,” Shaina added.

Another El Camino student named Hannah texted her father, “Active shooter on campus. I love you and I love mom too. We piled the desks against the door,” Fox 11 reported.

Canyon News reached out to El Camino Real’s director of human resources, Dr. Laury, for comment but did not receive a response before print.

Fake calls to 911 are illegal and will result in arrests being made. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LAPD.