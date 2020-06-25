TOPANGA— A 30-year-old male hiker died Tuesday, June 23 while hiking in high heat at Topanga State Park.

The man was located by a helicopter provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department:

“He was hiking with a friend. CPR had been in progress for some time before first responders arrived because of lack of cell phone coverage by the informant. The initial location and GPS coordinates provided were incorrect.” David J. Katz, Team Leader and Public Information Officer of the Malibu Search and Rescue Team, told Canyon News.

The call was dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. The exact time they found him is unknown, but it was most likely within the first 30 minutes on East Topanga Fire Road, Katz stated. Malibu Search and Rescue worked in collaboration with LA Co. FD and LA Co. FD Air Operations. This is the 66th callout report of 2020 for Malibu Search and Rescue. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Malibu Search and Rescue said on Twitter on June 24.

When asked about the number of saved lives versus deaths in the total number of rescues this year so far, Katz said the percentage is relatively small between the two. Katz further explained that the death rate is low. They track incident information that occurs on-site, but do not track the results of patients that enter hospitals.

Topanga State Park is located at 20828 Entrada Road and contains 36 miles of trails in the cliffs and canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains. It is considered the world’s largest wildland within the limits of a major city.

California State Parks reminds the public to wear face coverings in most indoor settings and public outdoor spaces. This for the cases when physical distancing of six feet or more is not possible among people outside of your immediate household.