PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, February 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a hiker had to be rescued. The incident was reported at 8:40 a.m. at Sullivan Fire Road.

Firefighters located two patients (mountain bikers), one in medical distress and one with injuries sustained in a fall. These were two separate occurrences unrelated to one another.

LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation to retrieve and transport one patient in grave condition (age/gender not available at this time). A 45-year-old male was transported by ground in fair condition. No further details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.