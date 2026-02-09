BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is inviting the public to join the ‘Women Owning Their Future’ event. The event will have a distinguished panel which includes Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian to have a conversation on growth, purpose and the path ahead.

Other panelists at the event will include Alexa Mateen-Abdi, Durana Elmi, Anastasia Soare and Brooke Thomas.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd. The reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit BeverlyHills.org/OwnYourFuture.