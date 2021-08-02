BRENTWOOD- On Saturday, July 31, at approximately 8:27 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 2600 block of North Westridge Road in Brentwood for a mountain biker rescue.

“A 37-year-old male mountain biker sustained traumatic injuries in a remote area of Mandeville Canyon,” LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said in an official announcement.

LAFD Air Ops lowered a firefighter-paramedic rescuer to provide treatment and prepare the patient for a hoist operation. LAFD air ambulance then transported the patient to a local trauma center for further care.

The condition of the patient was not immediately known at the time of transport.