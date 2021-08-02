WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Friday, July 30, The Abbey Food & Bar announced that they will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours.

“To protect our staff, customers, community, and country, we are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within the last 48 hours for entry,” They Abbey said in an announcement. “Since the pandemic began, our staff has been repeatedly screamed at, spit on, slapped and punched by angry customers for enforcing safety protocols. If you have a problem with our policy, please just go somewhere else, like to the nearest vaccination site.”

The policy goes into effect immediately.