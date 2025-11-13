Bakersfield, CA – In the early hours of Thursday, November 13, 2025, a hit-and-run collision in east Bakersfield left one woman injured, according to KGET.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred just before 1:30 AM at the intersection of Oswell and Niles Streets.

Investigators said a Kia appeared to have struck a Nissan while both vehicles were traveling through the intersection. Immediately after the collision, the driver of the Kia fled the scene, leaving the other vehicle and its occupant behind.

Emergency responders transported the driver of the Nissan, a woman, to Kern Medical for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of her injuries has not been publicly released.

The Kia was later located abandoned and found to have been reported stolen out of Bakersfield. Law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the identification and apprehension of the suspect who fled the scene.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to contact the California Highway Patrol to assist in the ongoing investigation.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Personal Injury Claims

When the actions of reckless drivers cause others to be injured, the cost of recovery should not fall on their victims. Filing a Personal Injury Claim with the at-fault party’s insurance can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

