HOLLYWOOD—Just when “Survivor” has momentum moving in the right direction, they find a way to introduce a stupid twist that takes all that momentum away. Yeah, I’m just saying it now, “Survivor 49” is a bust and it will NOT be remembered as some sort of great season; it just won’t. This week’s episode, ‘Hot Grim Reaper’ witnessed the aftermath of that blindside that sent Nate to jury and Rizo, Samantha and Sophi on the outs.

The tension at Lewantu was crazy thick; I mean Rizo, Savannah and Sophi were speechless by the move that erupted. Sophi explained to Steven that she voted for him; yeah, she was doing her best to save grace with the others. Sophi was realizing she might have to adjust her game to go further. MC utilized her idol as a plan to see who she could trust and who she couldn’t trust. No, Jawan I don’t think it’s a trust thing, she was strategizing.

Jawan did do some socializing to let Rizo know he still wanted to work with him, but he truly didn’t. Will Savannah become likeable when she finds herself at the bottom of the bunch. The problem with Savannah is her social comes across as inauthentic. Alex realized the idol was back in play and he decided to start searching for the idol alongside Steven and Kristina.

Wow of all people, Kristina was the person to locate the idol. Girl please be careful and not spill that information to Sophi who has the Knowledge is Power advantage. Oh Alex, please don’t share that with Sophi as it might be your downfall. Steven wanted to target, and if that’s the case, that tells me Savannah is not likely to go home. Sage pulled Sophi aside to talk about how she felt bullied by Savannah. Sophi was convincing proving she’s not aligned to Savannah; do I believe that? No, but Sophi is great as hell making people think she’s willing to adjust her game.

Oh, that scene at the water well with Savannah, Sophi and Sage was super awkward. Savannah was indeed cracking and breaking down under pressure talking about one job as a reporter made her felt iced out; she shared that tale with Steven and how it impacted her ability to carry a child. Yes, this does humanize Savannah to a degree that makes her likeable and connect to you as a viewer. This is what we needed to see from her to make her rootable.

So here is Jeff Probst changing up the game; in a way that many people are not going to be pleased with. The twist to this Immunity Challenge forces 2 groups of 5 to compete. The winning group everyone earns immunity. The losing tribe goes to Tribal Council. Whoever lasts the longest gets and advantage, plus there is a reward, deli sandwiches. This such a stupid twist. Just let the 10 players compete, whoever lasts the longest wins Immunity, the other 9 are available to be voted out. This is so stupid, I’m angry about this.

So, one team consists of Savannah, Sophi, Kristina, Alex and Steven. The other team consists of Sophie, MC, Kristina, Rizo and Sage. Kristina was the first to drop, soon followed by Alex, Rizo, MC and Steven. Jawan was totally struggling, while Sophi was praying. Jawan dropped during the transition, but Sophi later dropped. So, Savannah was the only 1 remaining on Yellow, righting against Sage and Sophie. Sophie is indeed a competitor people. So, this showdown is between Savannah and Sophie.

My gut is telling me Kristina might be going out with Alex spilling about her idol to Sophi who steals it and it’s a bad move. Welp, I was wrong, Savannah won immunity, and someone for the other 5 is getting the boot. We know Rizo is safe, so that means, Sophie, MC, Jawan or Sage is getting the boot. I don’t like that 5 people are safe and not even going to Tribal Council. We literally still have 45 minutes left in this episode. Like it feels like things are about to drag. Sophie wanted to consider Rizo, but she has to realize trying to take out Rizo, who has an idol will be impossible.

I don’t see how Rizo would NOT play his idol; he would be stupid not to do it. If Sophie was smart, she should be telling Rizo to play the idol for her and they target Jawan. Sophie second plan was to target Jawan, which was something MC didn’t want to do. So, MC is the reason Sophie goes out. MC what are you doing; Sophie is loyal to you MC, it’s just a bad move.

Back at the other camp they enjoyed deli sandwiches, and we learn Savannah’s advantage, which is likely a vote steal or vote block. Alex wanted to make a plan, and Steven and Alex were pinpointing that Sophie might be going out the game. Wow, I just thought about it: Sophi knows Savannah has an advantage. So, she has power at the Tribal Council and influence tonight’s vote. Hmmm, I kinda of like this. Savannah can cast a vote tonight or use it for later. It is obvious; she should save that vote for later. She gets to chat with Rizo, this changes things because right when you start to like Savannah she goes back to her old ways.

Jawan spilled to Sage what Sophie was up to, but Sage was not happy with all his flip-flopping. Sage was being messy because she explained to Sophie that MC spilled her tea, and this resulted in MC probably becoming a major threat to go home. Chaos erupted when Savannah arrived at camp explaining she was about to unleash chaos.

Savannah as much as I was starting to like you, that ultimately changed when she gained a bit of power. So we could be looking at 6 votes here, not 5. Rizo starting to chat and wanted to take out MC, Sage wasn’t buying what Rizo was selling. Rizo was willing doing a ton of work and wanted to send MC out. Sophie was seeing everything that Rizo was up to.

MC is literally shooting herself in the foot; I can’t with her. This twist totally screwed up the game and immediately gave those in the minority the majority in a way that shouldn’t have happened. Stop with the twists JEFF PROBST! You just killed this season right when it was getting interesting.

Just realized everyone is going to know, if Savannah doesn’t vote, she likely has an extra vote she can use. I guess if you’re perceptive you will figure that out. Notice that Sage didn’t say anything positive about Savannah so that tells you where things stand with those two. I do like Sophie’s approach to slightly rattle the Uli four. Yeah, it feels like MC is cooked, but oh, she got up and started to chat with Jawan causing some chaos. She also chatted with Rizo, then the Uli 3 chatted, with Sophie sitting on the side and NOT getting into the mix of things.

I will admit this got me a bit excitement, too bad we have no idea what was happening with all the chatter though. This would’ve been a perfect opportunity to taken Rizo out. It still feels like MC is getting the boot, and I was right. So just 4 votes being read should tell everyone what they need to know. All those theatrics for something we already knew it. Sorry, but season 49 of “Survivor” is a bust people.