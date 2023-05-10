HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A tour bus from Hollywood Bus Tours – a sightseeing tour for popular Hollywood spots, celebrity homes and other Los Angeles sites – was involved in a two-vehicle collision outside of the Hollywood Bowl that injured several people on Monday, May 8. Canyon News confirmed with the company that all victims are “ok,” including the driver who is “out on leave” to recover from minor injuries.

At 11:12 a.m., the tour bus collided with a “Sunrun” solar company van at 2301 North Highland Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. There were at least five patients involved and no reports of serious injuries, LAFD said.

A source from Hollywood Bus Tours told Canyon News that surveillance footage confirmed that their driver is not at fault for the accident.

The cause of the crash was not disclosed and remains under investigation.