LAUREL CANYON — This week, starting Monday, July 27, construction activities will resume on Hollywood Hills Road between the Wonderland Park Avenue and Skyline Drive intersection and Sunset Crest Drive.

According to the Laurel Canyon Association, a new storm drain pipe has successfully been installed through Hollywood Hills Road. They will continue to work on upgrading the existing catch basins and mobilize equipment and materials.

Because of construction, there may be traffic around the area. To accommodate such delays, there will be a daily window from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. where vehicles will be able to pass through the area for lunch deliveries, lunch pick-ups, or other errands. At other times of the day, individuals can expect up to 30 minutes in delays.

The project is also requesting that residents avoid outdoor water use, including watering outdoor plans or washing cars, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The construction team will also begin removing deteriorated concrete pavement on the street. Within the next two to three weeks, they will begin repaving the street by pouring new concrete on it. The Laurel Canyon Association stated that the last time the streets were paved was 1929.

The Community Outreach Team will be onsite at the ESDR Hollywood Hills Road Project on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is available to answer any questions or address any concerns. They ask, however, that residents respect social distancing requirement and wear masks.