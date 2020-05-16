Hollywood Icon Burt Lancaster’s $2.399 Million Home Listed

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, May 6, the former home of the world-renowned actor Burt Lancaster was listed for $2.399 million.

Situated beneath the Hollywood sign in Beachwood Canyon, the 0.13 acre lot is located at 2845 N Beachwood Dr. The property features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms across a 2,800 square foot indoor space, and comes with a 2-car garage.

According to the official listing, “the updated interior features a spacious open plan with great flow for entertaining. Multiple French doors open to the patio for indoor-outdoor living.” There are two deck chairs beside an elevated in-ground plunge pool, with steps leading down to an outdoor lounge area.

The master suite and two more bedrooms are located on the upper floor. The former comes with its own fireplace, while the other two have access to a porch. Downstairs, there is a basement as well as an en-suite bedroom which can function as a guest room, office, or gym.

Canyon views can be seen from every room in the property, and there is forced-air heating throughout the single-family style home. The current owner(s) purchased the house in January 2017 for $1.767 million. If it is sold at list price, they stand to make a profit of over $600,000.

Using facts like the home’s features, list price, and neighborhood details, property website Zillow estimates the home’s market value to be less than $2.34 million – more than $60,000 under the selling price.

The listing agents are Joshua Myler and Jeff Kohl of The Agency. Myler can be contacted at (424) 230-3733 or jmyler@theagencyre.com, and Kohl at (424) 230-3707 or jkohl@theagencyre.com.

View the listing here.