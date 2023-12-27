HOLLYWOOD—We are ready to do this……10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1…Happy New Year 2024! Let’s see what colors the Empire state Building will light up with for the New Year. All eyes will be on Times Square. As the clock resets and a new chapter begins, may the canvas of 2024 be painted with moments of joy, love, and countless successes. Here’s to leaving behind the old and stepping into the new with hope, courage, and a heart full of dreams, with a year of growth and triumphs.

The year of 2023 has been hard on most people, especially the loss of actors, musicians, authors and other renowned figures. So many young stars, like Adam Rich, gone too soon at the age of 54, or soap opera actor Billy Miller, who passed prematurely at 43. Back in April 2023, we said goodbye to Jerry Springer, 79, who bravely battled cancer but left us. For a whopping 27 years, Jerry was the charismatic host of the popular “The Jerry Springer Show” where he brought unforgotten and uproarious moments to screens all across America.

Known as the sex symbol Raquel Welch, 82, the iconic actress and model became famous for her mesmerizing roles in movies like “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage,” her career spanned decades. Her legacy as a beloved Hollywood icon is everlasting. She leaves behind a son, Damon Welch, and a daughter, Latanne “Tahnee” Welch, who is also an accomplished actress. Another actress Suzanne Somers, 76, departed from us on October 15, just a day short of her 77th birthday. Her passing was a long and tough battle with cancer. She became famous for her role in “Three’s Company.”

Tina Turner, the iconic singer, 83, passed away peacefully at her place in Kusnacht, Switzerland, after battling illness for a while. Her killer voice, electrifying shows were timeless and unforgettable in music history. Another singer who was one of my favorites, Jimmy Buffet, 76, passed away on September 1, 2023, after a long battle with skin cancer. His hit song, Margaritaville stayed for 22 days on the Billboard Hot 100 list and inspired generations of his fans-known as “Parrotheads,” to celebrate easy living. Fans flocked to Margaritaville restaurants that Buffet had opened and lifted their glasses in tribute to the musician.

Iconic Burt Bacharach, 94, passed in his home in Los Angeles. He was famous for pinning, I “Say A Little Prayer,” “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” He worked with artists including Dionne Warwick, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Barbara Streisand, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Costello. Harry Belafonte, 96, was widely known for popularizing Caribbean music and calypso. Bob Barker, 99, the longtime host of staple show “The Price Is Right,” also passed away in 2023.

Actor Matthew Perry, 54, died in 2023, and it took everyone by surprise, after an apparent drowning at his LA residence. An autopsy report revealed that Perry’s cause of death was due to “acute effects of ketamine,” according to published reports. The official determination of the manner of death is classified as an accident, specifically labeled as “drug and drowning related.”

Actor Ryan O’ Neal, 82, known for his riveting role in “Love Story,” and “Paper Moon,” alongside his daughter Tatum O’ Neal who played a charismatic 9-year-old in the film. His death was not disclosed, but in 2012, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a decade later after his initial diagnosis of chronic leukemia. He was twice divorced and linked with Farah Fawcett for nearly three decades, and they welcomed a son named Redmond in 1985.

On and off relationship, however he stood by Fawcett’s side during her battle with cancer, which claimed her life in 2009 at the age of 62. Actor Robert Blake, 89, known for many roles, especially “Baretta,” passed in his home in Los Angeles. His professional life and legacy became somewhat tarnished by the death of his second wife. Despite Blake being acquitted in the murder case in 2005, he was found liable for Bonny Lee Bakley ‘s death months later in a civil suit filed by the victim’s four children.

So many actors, singers passed in the year 2023, including Jeff Beck, David McCallum, Paul Reubens and many more. May their legacy carry live in our hearts forever.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year filled with love and peace surrounded by family and friends. Afterall that’s what’s truly important! May all your wishes come true. The year 2024 marks 23 years I’ve been writing for this wonderful newspaper, Thank You for your continued support and readership!