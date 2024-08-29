SHERMAN OAKS—On August 28, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) updated their press release regarding the August 26, home invasion that occurred in the 1500 block of Green Leaf Street in Sherman Oaks. According to reports the three suspects, later identified as Isaiah Rankins, Juan Carlos Gonzales, and Dion Hill were on supervised release “during the commission of the crimes.”





The updated bail amount for each suspect:

Isaiah Rankins – No bail

Juan Carlos Gonzalez – $1,000,000.00

Dion Hill – $2,000,000.00



One of the suspects reportedly accosted the nanny in the home and forced her into a bedroom while the group stole over $200,000 worth of items.



The following information came directly from the LAPD press release.



“All three suspects are residents of Los Angeles and were transported to 77th Street Jail where they were booked for 211 P.C – Robbery (Home Invasion). Bail for each suspect was set at $175,000.00, which includes bail enhancements for prior burglaries and supervised probation for firearm possession. All three suspects are also on supervised release.

The same Metropolitan Division officer involved in locating the suspect’s vehicle also alerted the Commercial Crimes Division (CCD), which houses the FBI Major Theft Task Force (MTTF) detectives, who target organized property crime.



Consequently, in the early morning hours of August 27, 2024, twelve investigators from CCD responded to the locations to further the investigation. Detectives from CCD authored a search warrant and assumed investigative responsibility at three locations in Compton and two additional locations in South Los Angeles related to these suspects. Property was recovered at the Compton residence at 1000 West 152nd Street that was believed to have been stolen from the victim’s Sherman Oaks residence.



In response to these recent developments, LAPD Chief Dominic Choi states,



“The collaboration of the various enforcement and investigative entities from within the Los Angeles Police Department is what brought this case together. We will continue to utilize resources to address residential burglaries in Encino, West Los Angeles, and any other Los Angeles neighborhood being targeted by criminals. While arresting these individuals is a step in the right direction, our work is not done.”



Mayor Karen Bass also added, “We will continue our urgent work to make Los Angeles safer and combat crime throughout the city. I have met with Angelenos’who live in areas experiencing an uptick in burglaries and have been in close coordination with LAPD as we take steps to suppress crime in these areas. Those responsible for crimes must be held accountable and I thank the LAPD for their work,”



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Commercial Crimes Division, at (213) 486-6955, between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).”



